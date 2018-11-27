AiLink Token Reaches One Day Volume of $11,226.00 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. One AiLink Token token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene and Bilaxy. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $907,478.00 and approximately $11,226.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AiLink Token has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028578 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00064680 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00001108 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About AiLink Token

ALI is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,972,747,080 tokens. AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AiLink Token Token Trading

AiLink Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AiLink Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

