Air Lease (AL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the third quarter of 2018. Results were aided by reduced tax rate and higher revenues. The company is being aided by strong passenger traffic causing an increase in demand for planes. With the overall economy remaining buoyant, passenger traffic has been bumping up. The company's measures to reward shareholders is also encouraging. Air Lease's board recently raised the quarterly cash dividend by 30% from 10 cents per share to 13 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings have been revised 5.5% upward over the past 30 days. This reflects pessisism surrounding the stock. However, rising operating expenses pose a challenge and might limit bottom line growth in the fourth quarter. We are also concerned about the company's high debt levels. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the last six months, due to the headwinds.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Compass Point reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Lease from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.28.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $37.60 on Monday. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 15,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $676,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,896.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2,075.2% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 224.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

