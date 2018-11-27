Akorn (AKRX) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) received a $9.00 price objective from equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 price target on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Akorn to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Akorn stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Akorn has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $33.63.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.17). Akorn had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $165.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. Research analysts predict that Akorn will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Akorn by 23.5% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Akorn by 8.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akorn by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akorn in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Akorn by 672.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

