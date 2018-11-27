Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $309,000 Stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 126,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $621.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 83.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

