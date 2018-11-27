Alambic Investment Management L.P. Invests $337,000 in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,755,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,768,000 after buying an additional 3,960,523 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,524,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fortive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,150,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,134,000 after purchasing an additional 984,564 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,399,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $9,297,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,956,058.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,598. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

