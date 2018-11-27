Alambic Investment Management L.P. Sells 90,442 Shares of Onespan Inc (OSPN)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,442 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Onespan were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,478,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,352,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,529,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Onespan alerts:

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $986,151.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 189,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

OSPN opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $659.00 million, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.76. Onespan Inc has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $25.45.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Onespan had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Onespan from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alambic Investment Management L.P. Sells 90,442 Shares of Onespan Inc (OSPN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/alambic-investment-management-l-p-sells-90442-shares-of-onespan-inc-ospn.html.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.