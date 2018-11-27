Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 29.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. BB&T Corp increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 84,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital raised Alaska Air Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,380.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.76. 19,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,628. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

