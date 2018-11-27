Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $458,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 468.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $156.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $385.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.05.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

