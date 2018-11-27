Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $982.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post sales of $982.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $998.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $969.96 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $909.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,346,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,290,000 after acquiring an additional 187,817 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,765.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 52,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 50,392 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 698,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 819,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 49,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth $318,000.

NYSE:ATI opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.37.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

