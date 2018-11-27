Alliance California Municipal Income Fun (AKP) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Alliance California Municipal Income Fun (NYSE:AKP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fun has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

AKP stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,452. Alliance California Municipal Income Fun has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

In other Alliance California Municipal Income Fun news, major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $33,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $966,811 over the last three months.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fun Company Profile

There is no company description available for Alliance California Municipal Income Fund.

