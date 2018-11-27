Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $61,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,536,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,924,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,828,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after buying an additional 156,133 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 497.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,895,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,611,000 after buying an additional 1,577,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 7.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,808,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,257,000 after buying an additional 127,580 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 11,854.1% during the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 1,254,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after buying an additional 1,243,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.96.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

