Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.41% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $55,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.8% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $1,640,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $122.77 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,822.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total value of $1,230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,168,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,450 shares of company stock worth $4,069,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

