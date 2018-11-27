Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $6.20 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Stock

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 261,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after buying an additional 58,157 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $169.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

