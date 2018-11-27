Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $697,000 in Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.23% of Business First Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CFO Greg Robertson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. FIG Partners assumed coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BFST opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

WARNING: “Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $697,000 in Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/almanack-investment-partners-llc-invests-697000-in-business-first-bancshares-inc-bfst.html.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.