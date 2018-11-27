Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 5,543 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 375.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

