Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 10,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $5,912,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,424 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (down previously from $1,515.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (down previously from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.17.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,055.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $716.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $984.00 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

