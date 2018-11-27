Ameren Corp (AEE) Position Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $33,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 274.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.15.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $67.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/ameren-corp-aee-position-lifted-by-fil-ltd.html.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.