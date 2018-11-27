Ameri (AMRH) Trading Down 7.4%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 1,396,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 867,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Ameri had a negative return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameri Holdings Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameri news, major shareholder Sikaria Family 2008 Revocable sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH)

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

