American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (AER)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 74,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 5.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

AerCap stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

