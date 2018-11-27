American Century Companies Inc. Invests $2.86 Million in Principia Biopharma Inc (PRNB)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 97,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PRNB stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

In other Principia Biopharma news, major shareholder Leaf Ventures Ii L.P. New acquired 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $2,975,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome.

