American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $964.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $422,615.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 75,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 439,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 209,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

