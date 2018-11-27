American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,286,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $782,062,000 after acquiring an additional 763,692 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,243,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,460,000 after acquiring an additional 45,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,521,000 after acquiring an additional 260,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 181,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $20,541,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

NYSE:AFG opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $98.22 and a twelve month high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/american-financial-group-inc-afg-holdings-lowered-by-crossmark-global-holdings-inc.html.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.