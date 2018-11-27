American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson Buys 379,400 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 379,400 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $7,504,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,920,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,467,054.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tamara Hughes Gustavson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

On Friday, November 16th, Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 308,844 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $6,186,145.32.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 355,998 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $7,290,839.04.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 217,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $4,975,810.00.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 75.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson Buys 379,400 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/american-homes-4-rent-amh-director-tamara-hughes-gustavson-buys-379400-shares-of-stock.html.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.