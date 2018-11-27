American Hotel Income Properties REIT (AHOTF) versus Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Head-To-Head Contrast

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap 28.56% 9.41% 2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap 0 1 5 0 2.83

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.12%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap is more favorable than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT does not pay a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap pays out 125.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap $105.57 million 11.96 $30.85 million $1.05 22.26

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 113 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and seismic retrofits and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

