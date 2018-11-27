American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,096 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 558,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,932,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $303,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $483,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $765,708.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $1,515,754 over the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

