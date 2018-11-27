American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 135.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,774 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,888,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,226,000 after buying an additional 110,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,305,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,506,999,000 after buying an additional 5,684,245 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 305,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,490,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,340,000 after buying an additional 61,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. 50,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448,059. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.29 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/american-international-group-inc-aig-shares-bought-by-westpac-banking-corp.html.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.