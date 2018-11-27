American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Masimo Co. (MASI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Masimo worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,919,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 249,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,368,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,356,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.40.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $165,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 239,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total transaction of $28,299,271.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,843,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,033 shares of company stock valued at $79,900,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

