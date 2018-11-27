American International Group Inc. Has $12.93 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Corning by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Corning by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Corning by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,595,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 107,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Corning by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,532.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $143,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,247 shares of company stock worth $1,625,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

