American International Group Inc. Has $170.56 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 117,202 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $170,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,294,895,000 after buying an additional 184,595 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,147,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,943,375,000 after buying an additional 1,360,607 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,937,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,067,249,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4,170.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 8,858,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,705,047,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Facebook from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

NASDAQ FB opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.85 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $382.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $907,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,077,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $132,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,195,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,319,635 shares of company stock worth $222,863,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

