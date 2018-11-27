American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) vs. Dewey Electronics (DEWY) Head to Head Survey

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) and Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Outdoor Brands and Dewey Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 3 2 1 2.67 Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Dewey Electronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Dewey Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $606.85 million 1.19 $20.12 million $0.46 28.87 Dewey Electronics $5.85 million 0.39 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

American Outdoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Dewey Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Dewey Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands 4.85% 8.67% 4.71% Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Dewey Electronics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands. It also sells parts purchased through third parties; operates a private law enforcement training facility; and provides manufacturing services to other businesses under the Smith & Wesson and Smith & Wesson Precision Components brands. This segment sells its products to gun enthusiasts, collectors, hunters, sportsmen, competitive shooters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement and security agencies and officers, and military agencies. The company's Outdoor Products & Accessories segment offers reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights, tree saws, and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a range of products for survival and emergency preparedness, as well as field rests, knives, gun vises, hearing protection products, camping and survival gears, and case tumblers. It provides its products under the Caldwell, Wheeler, Tipton, Frankford Arsenal, Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center, Lockdown, Hooyman, BOG-POD, Golden Rod, Non-Typical, Crimson Trace, Imperial, Schrade, Old Timer, Bubba Blade, UST, and KeyGear brands. The company markets its products through dealers, retailers, in-store retail channels, and range operations; social and electronic media; in-store retail merchandising systems and strategies; and Websites and online retail stores. The company was formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation and changed its name to American Outdoor Brands Corporation in January 2017. The company was founded in 1852 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

About Dewey Electronics

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

