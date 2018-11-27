Amerisur Resources plc (AMER) Insider Christopher (Chris) Jenkins Purchases 50,000 Shares

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) insider Christopher (Chris) Jenkins acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Shares of LON AMER opened at GBX 13.76 ($0.18) on Tuesday. Amerisur Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 27 ($0.35).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research note on Friday.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

