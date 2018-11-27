AMETEK (AME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,787,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,277,926 shares.The stock last traded at $72.16 and had previously closed at $71.66.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMETEK from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.14 per share, for a total transaction of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,281.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,925 shares of company stock worth $4,349,360 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

