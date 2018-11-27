Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.7% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $175,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 243.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Amphenol by 236.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 107,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $298,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $716,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $716,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

