Analog Devices Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,124 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,363% compared to the typical volume of 692 call options.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.52.

ADI opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $262,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Real sold 18,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $1,844,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,749. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

