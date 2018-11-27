Analysts Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.83 Million

Equities analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce sales of $74.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.80 million and the highest is $80.00 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $73.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $307.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $320.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $376.68 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $460.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,894,000 after buying an additional 540,901 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 807,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3,574.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 614,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 597,581 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 15.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 482,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 63,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $121.32.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

