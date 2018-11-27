Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.52. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, insider Sean Connolly bought 14,184 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 217,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,646.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown bought 7,092 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 57,565.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,555,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,770,000 after buying an additional 4,547,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 59.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,684,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,081,000 after buying an additional 2,487,451 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $61,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $59,329,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 57.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,138,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after buying an additional 1,506,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $32.60 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

