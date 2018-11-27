Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post sales of $102.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $102.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $401.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.26 million to $405.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $419.07 million, with estimates ranging from $403.92 million to $432.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $100.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.74 million.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

FR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. 49,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,166.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

