Analysts Anticipate First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.74. First Interstate Bancsystem reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Interstate Bancsystem.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.93 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

FIBK stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.72%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $40,735.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock worth $745,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 395,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.