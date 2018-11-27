Analysts Anticipate YPF SA (YPF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for YPF’s earnings. YPF posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover YPF.

Get YPF alerts:

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in YPF in the third quarter valued at $648,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the third quarter worth about $92,700,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YPF by 106.1% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 265,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

YPF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,869. YPF has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.77.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.