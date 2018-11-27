Analysts Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.41. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $644.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.54 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. 213,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $706.54 million, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.84. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

