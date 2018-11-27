Analysts Expect Knoll Inc (KNL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knoll’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Knoll posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knoll will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knoll.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Knoll had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

In other Knoll news, Director John F. Maypole bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,716.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen G. Bradley sold 12,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $291,680.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,622.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Knoll in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Knoll in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,862,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knoll in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,833,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Knoll by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knoll by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,213,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,879,000 after purchasing an additional 179,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $18.77 on Friday. Knoll has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $936.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

