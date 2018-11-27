Analysts Set $11.00 Target Price for Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pzena Investment Management an industry rank of 149 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PZN shares. ValuEngine raised Pzena Investment Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 228.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 41,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,828. The firm has a market cap of $705.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.43. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pzena Investment Management will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

