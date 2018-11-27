Analysts Set Covia Holdings (CVIA) PT at $12.50

Shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVIA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Covia from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Covia from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVIA opened at $5.70 on Friday. Covia has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director William E. Conway acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Covia by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,385,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after buying an additional 1,548,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Covia by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,297,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after buying an additional 515,499 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Covia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,128,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period.

