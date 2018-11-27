Analysts Set Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Price Target at $27.67

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 4,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Hanmi Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 30th that allows the company to repurchase 1,600,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,532,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 162,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

