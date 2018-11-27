Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deutz (DEZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutz (ETR: DEZ) recently:

11/12/2018 – Deutz was given a new €9.30 ($10.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Deutz was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Deutz was given a new €9.40 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Deutz had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/8/2018 – Deutz was given a new €8.50 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Deutz was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Deutz was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Deutz was given a new €8.50 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Deutz was given a new €9.30 ($10.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Deutz was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Deutz was given a new €9.20 ($10.70) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Deutz was given a new €8.50 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:DEZ traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €6.14 ($7.13). 426,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,421. Deutz Ag has a one year low of €5.80 ($6.74) and a one year high of €8.25 ($9.59).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

