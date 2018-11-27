Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Federated Investors (FII)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Federated Investors (NYSE: FII):

11/21/2018 – Federated Investors was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/19/2018 – Federated Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Further, the company’s earnings surprise history is decent, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. In the third quarter, higher assets under management (AUM) and revenues were recorded. Notably, the acquisition of Hermes in July 2018 brought along complementary global investment strategies and distribution capabilities, from which the company is expected to keep reaping benefits. Also, Federated has inked strategic deals over the years that have helped it expand globally. However, consistent increase in expenses due to strict compliance measures remains a major concern. Nevertheless, its top line continues to get support from the rise in interest rates and increasing AUM.”

11/16/2018 – Federated Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Federated Investors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Further, the company’s earnings surprise history is decent, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. In the third quarter, higher assets under management (AUM) and revenues were recorded. Notably, the acquisition of Hermes in July 2018 brought along complementary global investment strategies and distribution capabilities, from which the company is expected to keep reaping benefits. Also, Federated has inked strategic deals over the years that have helped it expand globally. However, consistent increase in expenses due to strict compliance measures remains a major concern. Nevertheless, its top line continues to get support from the rise in interest rates and increasing AUM.”

10/29/2018 – Federated Investors was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2018 – Federated Investors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2018 – Federated Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Further, the company’s earnings surprise history is decent, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Federated has inked strategic deals that have helped it expand globally. Also, the company’s top line continues to get support from the rise in interest rates and increasing AUM. However, consistent increase in expenses due to strict compliance measures remains a major concern. Also, significant dependence on investment advisory fees as a source of revenue keeps us apprehensive.”

NYSE:FII traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,816. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Federated Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Get Federated Investors Inc alerts:

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.04 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

In other Federated Investors news, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $251,364.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 541,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,561.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $35,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,712 shares of company stock valued at $291,790. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Federated Investors by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,261 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,813,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 7.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 54.1% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 1.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.