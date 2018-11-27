Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/22/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gibraltar reported mixed third-quarter results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same by 1.4% and 2.4%, respectively. Nonetheless, both top and bottom lines increased 2% and 6%, respectively, year-over-year. The improved performance was backed by robust performance by the Renewable Energy & Conservation segment, along with effective price-material cost management. However, operating margin contracted 130 bps due to its unfavorable product mix and volume. Lower demand in the Infrastructure segment added to the woes. Although shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry so far this year, its earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have declined over the past 30 days, reflecting analyst's concern over the stock’s upside potential.”

11/15/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ROCK traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,935. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

