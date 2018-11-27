Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Grafton Group (GFTU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grafton Group (LON: GFTU) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2018 – Grafton Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/14/2018 – Grafton Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 960 ($12.54). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Grafton Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 770 ($10.06). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Grafton Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/3/2018 – Grafton Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GFTU stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 723.50 ($9.45). The company had a trading volume of 139,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,986. Grafton Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 641.77 ($8.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 851 ($11.12).

In other Grafton Group news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 10,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.02) per share, with a total value of £75,230.70 ($98,302.23). Also, insider Susan Murray bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 707 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £10,605 ($13,857.31).

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

