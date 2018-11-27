Analyzing Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) & The Competition

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) is one of 172 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Permianville Royalty Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust’s peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 79.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Permianville Royalty Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $37.59 million $44.74 million 1.85 Permianville Royalty Trust Competitors $9.80 billion $450.40 million 23.41

Permianville Royalty Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. Permianville Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 100.21% 55.46% 55.46% Permianville Royalty Trust Competitors -3.46% 7.90% 5.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Permianville Royalty Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Permianville Royalty Trust Competitors 1819 7716 11336 380 2.48

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 40.58%. Given Permianville Royalty Trust’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Permianville Royalty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust peers beat Permianville Royalty Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

