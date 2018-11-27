Analyzing Telkonet (TKOI) & Fujitsu General (FGELF)

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) and Fujitsu General (OTCMKTS:FGELF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Telkonet shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Telkonet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telkonet and Fujitsu General, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkonet 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujitsu General 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Telkonet and Fujitsu General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkonet -37.54% -50.33% -28.43% Fujitsu General N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Telkonet has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu General has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telkonet and Fujitsu General’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkonet $8.28 million 2.03 $3.74 million N/A N/A Fujitsu General $2.37 billion 0.74 $121.30 million $1.11 14.53

Fujitsu General has higher revenue and earnings than Telkonet.

Summary

Fujitsu General beats Telkonet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telkonet Company Profile

Telkonet, Inc. provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption. The company's EcoSmart suite of energy management products comprise EcoTouch Thermostat, a touch capacitive thermostat interface; EcoInsight Thermostat, a programmable and controllable wired thermostat; EcoAir Thermostat, a wireless thermostat; EcoSource Controller, a remote HVAC control device; EcoSmart VRF controllers; EcoConnect Bridge, an Ethernet to Zigbee bridge that serves as the coordinator for various EcoSmart devices; and EcoCommander Gateway, a network-edge gateway server that provides data aggregation, analytics, reporting, and management of the EcoSmart product suite. It also offers EcoSense Occupancy Sensor, a remote occupancy sensor, which monitor environments with sensors that are designed to detect motion or body heat; EcoSwitch Light Switch, an energy management product that saves energy; EcoGuard, which monitors and controls the flow of power to various outlets; and EcoContact, a remote, wireless door/window contact solution. In addition, the company provides EcoCentral, a cloud-based dashboard; EcoCare professional support and maintenance services; EcoSmart Mobile that offer iOS and Android applications; EcoSmart energy management platform for controlling lighting, plugload, and HVAC usage; and Recovery Time technology that adjusts the room temperature. It serves hospitality, military, educational, multiple dwelling unit, healthcare, and commercial industries. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

